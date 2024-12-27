x

Loop 499 in Harlingen reopens following rollover crash

Loop 499 in Harlingen reopens following rollover crash
18 hours 24 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, December 26 2024 Dec 26, 2024 December 26, 2024 7:21 AM December 26, 2024 in News - Local

UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation announced on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024 at 5:18 p.m. that Loop 499 in Harlingen reopened after a closure that lasted 10 hours. The story below has been edited throughout. 

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Loop 499 in Harlingen is back open following a closure that lasted 10 hours.

According to TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza, Loop 499 closed from Haine Drive to 23rd Street in both directions on Thursday morning following a rollover crash.

The crash knocked down a power line.

The Harlingen Police Department said the driver and passenger involved in the crash were hospitalized. 

Their conditions weren't immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days