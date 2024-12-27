Loop 499 in Harlingen reopens following rollover crash
UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation announced on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024 at 5:18 p.m. that Loop 499 in Harlingen reopened after a closure that lasted 10 hours. The story below has been edited throughout.
The Texas Department of Transportation announced Loop 499 in Harlingen is back open following a closure that lasted 10 hours.
According to TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza, Loop 499 closed from Haine Drive to 23rd Street in both directions on Thursday morning following a rollover crash.
The crash knocked down a power line.
The Harlingen Police Department said the driver and passenger involved in the crash were hospitalized.
Their conditions weren't immediately available.
