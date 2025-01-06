Los Fresnos bakery celebrates Dia de los Reyes with thousands of roscas

Between mixing, kneading, hiding a small plastic figure in roscas and getting it in the oven, bakers were hard at work at Abby's Bakery in Los Fresnos.

On Monday, the bakery participated in Three Kings Day, or Día de los Reyes Magos, by working to finish their orders for roscas.

Abby’s Bakery Owner Leonardo Baez said they started baking 2,000 roscas — the traditional Three Kings Cake — five days ago, 300 more roscas than last year’s orders.

“During these times we work a lot so that people don't miss out on the rosca,” Baez said.

Día de los Reyes Magos honors the three wise men who gave gifts to Jesus after his birth. Traditionally, roscas are round or in an oval shape and are topped off with dried and candied fruits to symbolize the jewels a crown would have

Plastic babies are hidden inside the roscas.

It's tradition that whoever gets the plastic baby from inside the rosca has to host a party, or bring tamales.

For Baez, it's a tradition about beliefs and family.

“Traditions are things that teach us something very beautiful,” Baez said.

Watch the video above for the full story.