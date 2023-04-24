Los Fresnos Catholic Church roof blown off during severe storm

Saint Cecilia Catholic Church had its roof blown off by strong winds during Sunday's severe weather.

Los Fresnos resident Charles Leal saw it happen.

"I came over to the car wash across the street from the church here, and I was looking northbound, when suddenly the wind gust was really strong, and it lifted the whole ceiling in one intact portion and came over the top and landed behind us here, and it spread out the half the street," Leal said.

First responders closed off a section of Highway 100, while they moved the debris out of the road...

Los Fresnos Police Department Commander Charlie Banda says the roof was torn off sometime around 1:30 p.m.

"The wind gust that we got reported was about 74 miles per hour when the roof to the Catholic Church parish hall flew off," Banda said.

The roof of the church itself is still intact, and no one was inside the building at the time.

