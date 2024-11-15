Los Fresnos CISD creates program for aspiring principals
Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District wants to make sure future school leaders are ready for the job.
They created an Aspiring Principal Fellowship Program that gives assistant principals who want a promotion extra training while they do their current job.
"What it helps is that we're fostering growth, or fostering growth in our administrators, so that they can continue to build that pipeline and continue to grow those that work under them," Los Fresnos CISD Deputy Superintendent Operations Ada Amaro-Sibaja said.
It's free for assistant principals who take part in the program. PSJA Independent School District also launched a similar program earlier this month.
