Los Fresnos CISD to hand out free uniforms at back-to-school fair

2 hours 43 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, August 01 2024 Aug 1, 2024 August 01, 2024 2:34 PM August 01, 2024 in News - Local

Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District is holding their back-to-school community fair on Thursday.

It's happening at Los Fresnos High School, located at 907 North Arroyo Boulevard, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The district will be offering haircuts, immunizations, free uniforms and backpacks with school supplies, while supplies last.

