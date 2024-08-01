Los Fresnos CISD to hand out free uniforms at back-to-school fair

Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District is holding their back-to-school community fair on Thursday.

It's happening at Los Fresnos High School, located at 907 North Arroyo Boulevard, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The district will be offering haircuts, immunizations, free uniforms and backpacks with school supplies, while supplies last.