Los Fresnos family recovering after fire destroys their home

A Los Fresnos family is now left without a home after a fire destroyed their home.

The home caught on fire on June 16, and the family is now asking for help from the community to get back on their feet.

Maria Cantu said she has lived in the home since 1994, and it’s where she raised her daughter and her two sons.

The home that was once full of life is now left abandoned and in ruins.

“We don't have nothing,” Cantu said. “I’m still in shock. I get nightmares, I can't sleep I eat a little bit.”

Cantu said she saw the water heater on fire.

“It was barely starting, so my husband ran to get the hose and we rushed to turn it off but it got worse,” Cantu said.

Cantu has worked as a bus driver for Los Fresnos CISD for about 38 years and was getting ready to retire.

As the sole provider of the household, and with school out for the summer, she doesn’t have any money coming in.

Cantu and her husband — who has a disability and is taken care of by Cantu — were the only ones home when the fire happened. The Los Fresnos Fire Department said it took them two hours to extinguish the fire.

Cantu and her husband are now living with their daughter as they try to cope with the loss of their home.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family recover.