Los Fresnos ISD student arrested, accused of posting threats on Twitter

Police arrested a 15-year-old Los Fresnos CISD student on Monday.

Los Fresnos police say the student is accused of posting threats on Twitter to commit violence at his school.

He's been charged with false alarm and report and was taken to a juvenile detention center.

The Los Fresnos assistant police chief says other students are being investigated, as well.