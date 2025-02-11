Los Fresnos preparing for annual rodeo

Crews at the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds are getting ready for one of the biggest events of the year for Los Fresnos.

The city is set to kick off the annual Los Fresnos rodeo, also known as “the biggest little rodeo in Texas,” on Friday, Feb. 14.

"Our fans are the best, I guarantee you they get into it, “Los Fresnos Chairman Larry Cantu said.

More than 8,000 tickets have already been sold and organizers are hoping that number grows.

At the three-day rodeo, visors can enjoy live music and a carnival.

The event also helps students.

“This helps us and our efforts to give scholarships not only to Los Fresnos kids, but all of the kids in Cameron County,” Cantu said.

According to Cantu, 25,000 people are expected to show up to the event.

Businesses owners in Los Fresnos said they’re excited for the crowds.

Taqueria Y Antojitos Mario Manager Roberto Vargas said the restaurant expects to make an extra $1,000 in sales in just one day.

“We're waiting for a lot of people to show up. There's always a lot of people that come to the rodeo from all over,” Vargas said. “Every year there's lots of traffic, and we're expecting the same this year, or even more."

The event kicks off on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. with a livestock show, and concludes on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

For more information, including a schedule of events and tickets, visit the Los Fresnos Rodeo website.

