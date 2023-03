Los Fresnos Student Breaks Barriers as Deaf Varsity Soccer Player

LOS FRESNOS, TEXAS -- Freshman Giselle Larraga is breaking barriers at Los Fresnos High School. Born deaf, Giselle didn't let her hearing impairment make her different or stop her from achieving her goals. Having started every game this season, Giselle is playing on Varsity and navigating through her new life with a new hearing device. Watch more in video above: