Los Fresnos Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 75th anniversary

Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of the Los Fresnos Volunteer Fire Department.

To mark the occasion, firefighters gave tours of the station, and provided a history lesson of the fire department.

The Los Fresnos Volunteer Fire Department was created following a 1948 cotton gin fire. At the time, area firefighters weren’t around to respond to it.

Firefighter Jarrett Sheldon says the Los Fresnos Volunteer Fire Department helped kick off his career. He currently serves as the Brownsville fire chief.

The legacy of the fire department will be celebrated at a private banquet set for Saturday night.

Past and current firefighters will be honored at a dinner.