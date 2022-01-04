Los Fresnos woman facing long-term effects of COVID-19

A Valley woman who caught COVID-19 nearly two years ago says the virus continues to impact her life to this day.

Los Fresnos resident Sylvia Rendon says she's been battling post-COVID conditions, including symptoms like a complete change in how she tastes food.

Rendon says food she used to love, like tamales during the holidays and fajitas at barbecues with friends, taste rotten, causing anxiety and frustration.

Every day has become a mental battle as she learns how to cope.

"I feel like I'm a baby, trying food for the first time," Rendon said. "Trying to see what I like and what I don't like."

Her frustration is mounting as doctors try to figure out what's happening.

"It's really a time where we're still trying to identify what is happening and for how long— because we don't know," Dr. Melissa Valerio-Shewmaker, an associate professor at Health Promotions and Behavioral Sciences at the UTHealth School of Public Health Brownsville, said.

Health experts say studying cases of post-COVID-19 conditions, like Rendon's, is the next phase of the pandemic.

