Los Nomina2, grupo musical conformado por jóvenes del Valle
Los Nomina2, un grupo del género musical 'El corrido', está conformado por jóvenes del Valle.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande Valley artists to be highlighted in Edinburg art show
-
FBI activity spotted in Weslaco following deadly Border Patrol shooting
-
Former Progreso assistant city manager sentenced in drug trafficking investigation
-
Made in the 956: Getting kids to the next level at All-Star...
-
STC launches historic first police academy in Starr County