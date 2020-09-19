Lotto Texas jackpot estimated at $43 million, bigger than Powerball and Mega Millions
The Lotto Texas jackpot will hit nearly $43 million on Saturday — larger than both the current Powerball and Mega Millions prizes.
Nobody won the Lotto Texas jackpot on Wednesday, pushing the estimated jackpot to nearly $43 million. The next drawing is Saturday night.
Mega Millions and Powerball, meanwhile, both had winners — dropping their jackpots to $22 million and $20 million, respectively.
The nearly $43 million Lotto Texas jackpot is the largest since May 2010, when the winner claimed $97 million, according to a news release from the Texas Lottery.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco chemistry teacher goes all-in on virtual learning, transforms garage into science...
-
Cameron County officials cautiously optimistic as number of new coronavirus cases drops
-
Hidalgo County EMS once again offers air ambulance service
-
McAllen police sergeant honored with customer service award
-
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency offers assistance to people affected by COVID-19