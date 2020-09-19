Lotto Texas jackpot estimated at $43 million, bigger than Powerball and Mega Millions

The Lotto Texas jackpot will hit nearly $43 million on Saturday — larger than both the current Powerball and Mega Millions prizes.

Nobody won the Lotto Texas jackpot on Wednesday, pushing the estimated jackpot to nearly $43 million. The next drawing is Saturday night.

Mega Millions and Powerball, meanwhile, both had winners — dropping their jackpots to $22 million and $20 million, respectively.

The nearly $43 million Lotto Texas jackpot is the largest since May 2010, when the winner claimed $97 million, according to a news release from the Texas Lottery.