Love triangle leads to stabbing, Raymondville police say

A 62-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after stabbing his roommate in the chest and slitting his throat over a woman both men were romantically involved with, according to the Raymondville Police Department.

Juan Jose Gonzalez was arrested in connection with the Sunday stabbing that occurred in a condemned building at the 300 block of Main Avenue that both men lived in.

Despite his injuries, the unidentified victim was able to call police for help and identified Gonzalez as his attacker, Raymondville police spokesman Jason Garcia. The victim said the attack happened due to jealousy over a woman they both had a relationship with, Garcia added.

The victim was initially hospitalized in critical condition following the stabbing, but he is now recovering in stable condition, Garcia said.

Gonzalez is expected to be transferred to the Willacy County jail, Garcia said.