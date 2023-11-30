x

Luby's sign in Harlingen falls over, crushes car

2 hours 15 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, November 30 2023 Nov 30, 2023 November 30, 2023 11:48 AM November 30, 2023 in News - Local

A Luby's sign in Harlingen fell over and crushed the front of a car Thursday morning.

The incident happened while the driver was sitting at a red light on the corner of 77 Sunshine Strip and Treasure Hills Boulevard.

Harlingen police say the driver was not hurt, and strong winds may have been a factor.

Traffic is blocked off in that area.

