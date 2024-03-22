LUPE holding annual Cesar Chavez march and rally in San Juan

A San Juan-based nonprofit is set to honor civil rights leader Cesar Chavez this weekend.

La Union del Pueblo Entero is holding their annual Cesar Chavez March on Saturday, March 23.

The march kicks off at 9 a.m. at LUPE’s San Juan’s office, located at the corner of Business 83 and Cesar Chavez Road.

“We march to stand against politicians who target our community with unjust anti-immigrant laws,” LUPE state din a social media post.

There will be free food, raffles, and music for the community.