LUPE hosting three events to help Valley residents register to vote

1 hour 36 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, October 06 2024 Oct 6, 2024 October 06, 2024 6:45 PM October 06, 2024 in News - Local

LUPE is hosting three events on Monday to help people register to vote at their offices in San Juan, Alton and San Benito.

Staff will be assisting people from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Their office locations are listed below:

San Juan office
1601 U.S. Business 83

Alton office
208 Alton Boulevard, Suite B

San Benito Office
338 N. Sam Houston Blvd

The November elections will be held on November 5. For more election information, click here.

