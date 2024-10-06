LUPE hosting three events to help Valley residents register to vote

LUPE is hosting three events on Monday to help people register to vote at their offices in San Juan, Alton and San Benito.

Staff will be assisting people from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Their office locations are listed below:

San Juan office

1601 U.S. Business 83

Alton office

208 Alton Boulevard, Suite B

San Benito Office

338 N. Sam Houston Blvd

The November elections will be held on November 5. For more election information, click here.