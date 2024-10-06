LUPE hosting three events to help Valley residents register to vote
LUPE is hosting three events on Monday to help people register to vote at their offices in San Juan, Alton and San Benito.
Staff will be assisting people from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Their office locations are listed below:
San Juan office
1601 U.S. Business 83
Alton office
208 Alton Boulevard, Suite B
San Benito Office
338 N. Sam Houston Blvd
The November elections will be held on November 5. For more election information, click here.
