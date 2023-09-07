LUPE opens Cameron County office in San Benito

A Rio Grande Valley non-profit will now be able to provide better access to resources for Cameron County residents.

La Union del Pueblo Entero celebrated the Thursday opening of their San Benito location.

LUPE’s main office is in San Juan, but now they’re also helping residents on the eastern side of the Valley.

The organization offers social, immigration and educational services to migrants and colonia residents.

They also support community members who may want to make a change in their neighborhood.

"We work with the local agencies that can support a specific project or goal that they have,” LUPE San Benito Community Organizer Katia Garza said. “We try to create a space where people trust the organization and it's mutual."

The Cameron County offices are located at 338 North Sam Houston Blvd.

To contact the office, call 956-626-1718.