LUPE town hall will offer information on flood recovery to Valley residents
La Unión del Pueblo Entero will hold a town hall in Mission on Thursday and share information on flood recovery while also assessing the needs of the community in the Rio Grande Valley.
The town hall will be held at the Restoration Church, located at 713 North Schuerbach Road in Mission, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
LUPE representatives will be in attendance to discuss the impact of the heavy rain and floods.
