Made in the 956: 10-year-old McAllen native dancing her way to stardom

A young Rio Grande Valley native has been recognized with several accolades and trophies for her dancing skills. Now those talents have landed her a spot in a new web series with Abby Lee Miller.

At only 10-years-old, Natalia Jilpas, also known as Baby, is dancing her way to becoming a star.

"I want to choreograph for like Lady Gaga, I want to choreograph for Ariana Grande, like all of those people cause that's my dream," Natalia said.

Big dreams for Natalia, and they're already coming true one at a time.

"You have to feel it, like enjoy it. You have to want to do it," Natalia said.

Dancing is in Natalia's blood.

Her mother, Paloma, owns the Paloma Limas and Company, a dance studio in the heart of McAllen. She says Natalia always had a passion for dance.

"She just goes out there and does her thing, and she just makes me so incredibly proud," Paloma said.

Natalia started dancing at the young age of four. She will now be featured in a web series with Abby Lee Miller from the popular dancing show Dance Moms.

But it all started by taking virtual lessons with Abby.

"Through that, we kind of built a rapport within each other, not really with me, with my daughter, [Abby] built it with my daughter," Paloma said.

Natalia was then asked to audition for the show known as Abby Lee Dance With Me.

"We drove up to San Antonio to one of her workshops and in that workshop she was going to handpick the dancers, and she then wanted to film the next day," Paloma said.

Natalia made the cut.

"I feel great that I'm involved in all of this, because this is one of my dreams since I was like 4, since I've seen the show," Natalia said.

Natalia's episode hasn't aired on Patreon just yet, and they're not revealing any secrets, but both mom and daughter are excited about representing the Valley.

"From a small town, all the way going with Abby Miller, it's great," Natalia said.

Natalia Jilpas in made in the 956.

