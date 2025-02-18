Made in the 956: Bringing bridal couture to life with McAllen native Manuel Tiscareno

A Rio Grande Valley native is making his mark by providing elegance and luxury in the fashion world.

Manuel Tiscareno has featured his iconic designs in Paris, Mexico City and beyond. He's put the Valley on the map when it comes to custom couture dresses.

If you look close enough, fashion and couture design can be found in the Valley.

"I've always dreamt of having a couture studio in the Valley," Tiscareno said. "Everything that goes all over the world comes here first."

Tiscareno was raised in McAllen. He's the owner and creative director behind Tiscareno Bridal Couture; the brand was created about 10 years ago.

"Having a couture studio in the Valley because we show the work that comes out of this studio all over the world, in Paris, London, Mexico City, so it's really exciting," Tiscareno said.

Tiscareno's shop is located on Main Street in McAllen. He recently made that location his official flagship store.

That's where he and his team put paper to needle and bring his designs to life, from hand sewing to machine sewing.

"It's very gratifying to be able to work with talented people here," Tiscareno said. "For me to have a team in the Valley that create these beautiful things and are on par with the rest of the fashion weeks of the world, it's incredible."

Tiscareno personally hand-picked his team and believes teamwork is critical to being successful in the fashion industry.

"Slowly I've been putting together my team, we've been sort of growing and learning from each other," Tiscareno said.

He's a natural-born designer, you could even say fashion runs in his blood.

Tiscareno's love for couture was passed down to him by his parents. He enjoys continuing their legacy.

"They've been doing this for so many years, and I grew up sort of around wedding dresses, and seeing the stockrooms, going with them to go shopping for dresses for clients or fabrics for clients," Tiscareno said.

Brides from all parts of the country and even the world travel to McAllen to have a customized wedding dress designed by Tiscareno.

"We're always constantly working on expanding our reach and getting our pieces to the people that really can appreciate them and feel proud to wear a costume design by my studio," Tiscareno said.

He's been featured in several fashion shows around the world.

"Last year, we had so many shows, we showed in London, Madrid, in Mexico City, we had a collaboration with the French jewelry brand, Cartier," Tiscareno said.

Those are just some of the shows his bridal shop has been a part of, and if you're wondering if he's dressed any high profile celebs, the answer is yes.

"We've worked with Bad Bunny, Paulina Rubio, Thalia and we are currently making a suit for Will Smith," Tiscareno said.

Tiscareno says he owes so much to the Valley. Living here has helped him grow as a designer.

He says there's no other place he'd rather be than here at home.

"I think this is a place that has fostered my creativity, that has allowed me to grow as an artist and a designer. So to be able to create with a team here is, like I said, a dream of mine that I have had for so long," Tiscareno said.

Manuel Tiscareno is made in the 956.