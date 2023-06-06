Made In The 956: Coffee Buzz RGV

There's a school bus that's staying busy this summer, and it's not because of children.

It may look like your ordinary bus, but one look inside, and it's anything but. This is Coffee Buzz RGV, a coffee shop inside a school bus.

"So coffee's kind of been in the family. We started back in December. So it's been almost half a year," Desiree Martinez said. "It was a joke at first. My mom saw a bus that was for sale and thought it would be funny to put a coffee shop in a bus, and from there we just started making jokes, and then it became reality."

Martinez runs the bus on North Jackson Road in Pharr.

"Monday through Friday we are here 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then on Saturdays we like to do events, pop-up shops, markets," Martinez said.

The concept is simple, delicious, locally brewed coffee to go.

"Well, we are Valley made, so that's one. Another is we're also a drive-thru. So if you don't want to get down, you can just pull up, we'll take your order and make it. "And it's a school bus," Martinez said. "[We're known for] our roasted hazelnut. The roasted hazelnut latte with oat milk that is a go-to drink."

Martinez says they plan to keep the buzz buzzing for this coffee joint for years to come.

"We're also looking into expanding, maybe another bus. We're looking into an app, so you can get points and a reward system. We're looking into doing food, breakfast sandwiches to go with your coffee," Martinez said. "Maybe there's a possibility of a storefront, and then we can do brick and mortar. But right now just buses."

Coffee Buzz RGV, Made In The 956.