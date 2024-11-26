Made in the 956: Edinburg native helping spotlight Valley skateboarding community

Skateboarding is a sport that's growing in popularity across the world. It's now even featured in the Olympics.

This past summer was the second time skateboarding was an Olympic sport and now a local skate border is making it his goal to teach people about skating, all while making a name for himself in the sport.

Edinburg native Nick Holt is hoping to put the Rio Grande Valley on the map when it comes to skateboarding.

"It's kind of crazy, you know, you see all these people from these big cities at contests," Nick said.

Nick found his love for skating when he was in middle school. Now, at 29 years old, he's skated at some of the biggest competitions across the United States.

"I've done one of the bigger contests before turning pro. So basically there's AM contests and pro contests, once you're a professional, you can't compete in the AM competitions anymore," Nick said.

Some of the competitions Nick has been a part of are The Tampa AM, Five-Star App Competition in Alabama, and the Battle of the Berrics 712 and 13 just to name a few.

He's made a name for himself and gotten some recognition amongst the skateboarding community.

"I'm still just another person from the Valley, that's all it is at the end of the day," Nick said.

One of Nick's goals is to help grow the skateboarding community in the Valley.

"The Valley is getting more accepting of it, but at the same time there are still things tied to being a skateboarder," Nick said.

He says at times there may be some stigmas tied to skateboarding.

"I've been skating street spots and had people come up to us thinking we're trying to vandalize the buildings, like no dude, we just want to film a clip on this because this is what my sponsors want to see," Nick said.

His talents have landed him sponsorship deals by Snake Farm Skateboards, Forties and Shorties Apparel, Bricks Skate Shop and Sovereign Brands, amongst others.

Nick wants to continue spreading the word about skateboarding and see the sport grow in the Valley.

He hopes more cities get on board with the construction of skate parks to give those like him a place to shine.

Nick Holt is Made in the 956.