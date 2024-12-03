Made in the 956: Enjoy a unique experience at Diego's Farm To Table in McAllen

Diego's Farm To Table started out as a food truck at the McAllen Food Park. Now, it has transitioned into a brick and mortar restaurant.

The restaurant aims to provide the community with freshly grown products from the farm straight to your plate, while also cooking up some good food for the soul and providing a one of a kind experience.

"It's a magical experience for me to do what I do," Diego's Farm to Table Owner Diego Ramos said.

Diego's Farm To Table is a unique restaurant that got its start in 2019. Ramos says it has grown tremendously in the last five years.

When he graduated from college, he started selling beef from his farm; that grew into something else.

"I would always cook and do food demos at food markets and I just got the idea to take out a little business loan and buy the food truck, and it's just been magical ever since," Ramos said.

Recently, Ramos opened up a bigger location on Pecan Boulevard.

"I made the best kind of decision, investment, for the business to go to a brick and mortar or just go to our own little location, and it's been a blessing, it's been a challenge, but it's been a blessing," Ramos said.

The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor dining. There you'll find herbs and other ingredients used for meals or drinks that are served at the dinner table.

Ramos also uses homegrown products in his cooking, either from his farm or from local farmers.

"If your passion is to produce and supply for the people in your area, that's the best quality you can get," Ramos said.

That passion being mirrored in the food he makes.

"I'm going to put my heart and soul into the drink you're drinking, the burger you're eating, in the dessert you decide to eat," Ramos said.

Ramos wants to grow his business by adding another restaurant.

"I'm super proud of being made in the 956, I want my business to grow and flourish in the Valley, I'm not leaving this place," Ramos said.

Diego's Farm To Table is made in the 956.