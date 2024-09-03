Made in the 956: Falcon twins helping patients in the medical field

Heading off to college can be nerve-racking, especially if you're going into medical school.

But imagine having your sibling along for the ride. That's what happened for a set of twins in Starr County.

Now, they're helping patients at South Texas Health System.

"We've always wanted to serve the people of the Valley," Julianna Falcon said. "We're from here, so I feel like we know the people here, so we understand each other better."

It's a connection that Jacqueline and Julianna Falcon felt with the Rio Grande Valley.

"We knew from the start, even from when we got to medical school, that we wanted to go back to the Valley as soon as possible," Jacqueline Falcon said.

Their journey started in 2013 after they graduated from Grulla High School. Both sisters went to the University of Texas in Austin.

They say growing up, they had different reasons for becoming a doctor.

"The reason why I went into medicine, I think the reason, came when I was very young. I would see pediatricians and the whole time I always admired them, they were a role model for me, they were very intelligent, they always had the answer for everything," Jacqueline said.

For Julianna, her experience was something most kids go through.

"I was little different to her, I remember me as a kid, I used to be terrified of doctors, when I used to get vaccines, I used to throw fits, embarrassing," Julianna said.

The girls then headed off to medical school at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

"We're first generation for college and anything healthcare, so we were highly reliant on each other to, you know, guide us as to what we do next," Julianna said.

Julianna and Jacqueline spent two years in the Midland/Odessa area for their clinical years, then applied for residency in the Valley.

"We were very grateful that UTRGV campus is willing to take in two doctors who are very similar in skill set," Jacqueline said.

The girls helped each other throughout their journey. They're thankful for their family and the success they've had.

The Falcon sisters plan to open their own practice in the future. They both want to keep inspiring those wanting to pursue a career in the medical field.