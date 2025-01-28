Made in the 956: Fox Packaging in McAllen

In the heart of McAllen lies a massive operation.

Fox Packaging got its start in 1962 as a small operation behind a carrot shed with used equipment.

Kenneth Fox eventually made the Rio Grande Valley his home.

“We're really proud to be from McAllen, Aaron Fox said. “We sell coast to coast in the United States to different growers, and organizations across the country that pack for every supermarket across the country that you can imagine, so we make all their private labels."

Kenneth Fox established his business in an area where the produce and agriculture industry were king.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MADE IN THE 956 STORIES

Kenneth Fox’s son, Aaron Fox, is now the vice president of the company.

“It's nice to say we do it all here, we don't do anything across the border. It's all done here in McAllen,” Aaron Fox said.

From H-E-B, to Albertsons, to Kroger, and other major grocery chains across the U.S., you've probably seen a small Fox sign on the bottom of your grocery packaging.

“We started out making 50 pound onion bags and cabbage bags, “Aaron Fox said. “When packaging changed to where it was two pound bags, five pound bags, three pound bags, we pivoted."

Fox said it's a huge operation that doesn't only send packaging to bordering countries, but also into South America and South Africa.

The company also operates Fox Solutions, which encompasses their machinery division needed to produce the packaging.

There are three generations of the Fox family in business, and they want to keep growing their operations in the near future.

Fox Packaging is Made in the 956.

Watch the video above for the full story.