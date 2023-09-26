Made in the 956: Investigating local haunts with Leaux Leaux Paranormal Investigations, LLC

Do you believe in ghosts?

One couple certainly does, and they're sharing their paranormal experiences and the history of one Valley city through ghost tours.

When Lysa Hillestad was just a little girl, little did she know then that a paranormal experience would change her life forever.

"So when I was a little girl, 5 years old, I had a visitor every night, and it was my grandmother. She would come and talk to me and I didn't think anything about it until I got older and realized that my grandmother had passed away at the time she was coming to visit me," Lysa said.

Intrigued by her experience, Lysa would continue to explore the world of the paranormal. Eventually, Lysa and her husband, Darin, found a home right here in the Valley.

"Well when we moved here, first I love history and I wanted to do the historical research, but I was hearing about a lot of things being haunted, and I noticed there wasn't a tour down here. So we went before the board of the Downtown Merchants Association. They agreed to let us do it, and I did the research, found out, talked to people, walked up and down the roads talking to everyone and found the places, and it started," Lysa said.

And that's how Leaux Leaux Paranormal Investigations LLC came to be. Lysa and Darin give haunted history and ghost tours around Harlingen.

"The haunted history is about nine different spots. Then we have the Nothing But Ghosts where I don't give the history of the town or the buildings, I just tell you what I've personally seen, and it's four, four different locations," Lysa said. "We loan our equipment to them, and so they get to, it's almost like they're doing it. We take them to the haunted places, and they see what they get."

But for Lysa and Darin, it's not just about ghosts. For them, it's also about sharing Harlingen's history.

"Harlingen is a beautiful place. There's a lot of history and there's a lot of people who were born and raised here who are surprised at some of the things I point out and show them, and so I think every person from Harlingen, it's Harlingen's home. I think they should take the tour just so I can show them a few things. I would sometimes even say I'll give you $100 if you can guess and no one can guess," Lysa said.

Leaux Leaux Paranormal Investigations LLC, Made In The 956.