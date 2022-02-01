Made in the 956 is supported by Boggus Ford Lincoln
From the weather to the food and culture, the Rio Grande Valley is a one-of-a-kind place, but it's the people in the RGV who are making strides here at home and around the world.
Join us each week as we bring you stories of those Made in the 956. From Valley business men and women, to teachers, artists, and so much more.
Made in the 956 airs every Tuesday at Channel 5 News This Morning and Channel 5 News at 5.
Made in the 956 is supported by Boggus Ford Lincoln.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Meet the artist behind that viral Tim Smith...
-
City of Edinburg looking for community input at next town hall meeting
-
Hidalgo County jail extends visitation suspension for additional 30 days
-
Alzheimer's disease study underway in Starr County
-
COVID-19 pandemic causing drop in breast milk donations, expert says