Made in the 956: Local artist Mike Davila inspiring others to dream big

A young graphic designer from the Rio Grande Valley is making his dreams come true.

He's worked on multiple projects with rappers and different companies. Now, he wants to help inspire the next generation of talented artists from the Valley to pursue their dreams.

It's a dream come true for Mike Davila, also known as Mike Molly.

"I am grateful for everything that has turned out and hopefully someone out there is motivated to do what they love in life," Mike said.

Mike started dipping his toes into the world of graphic art seven years ago at the age of 17 as a hobby.

Now, Mike is 24 and his career has taken off after posting his designs on his social media.

"This was around COVID, I had made a COVID t-shirt when I was still making clothes for myself and friends," Mike said.

Someone close to rapper Lil Keed, who was signed to Young Thug's Record label, reached out to Mike about a t-shirt he had designed.

"Lil Keed's stylist, Zoe Dupree, actually hit me up and introduced me to Lil Keed through online chat. From there, I would just send Lil Keed a bunch of clothes, and he would respond to me, 'hey my friends want five shirts', I would send it to them," Mike said.

Mike got his first co-sign with another project that led to more opportunities.

"Fat Nick and Pouya, those were some pretty notable co-signs because I've been listening to those guys since middle school," Mike said.

In 2023, rappers Pouya and Fat Nick reached out to Mike to collaborate on merch for an online release. He was then asked to make cover art for Pouya's upcoming album.

Mike wants to inspire kids across the Valley and let them know that anything is possible.

Mike Davila is this week's Made in the 956.