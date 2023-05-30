Made in the 956: Non-profit group pays tribute to nurses

A group of nurses in the Rio Grande Valley are on a special mission to honor nurses who have passed away.

The Rio Grande Valley Nurse Honor Guard commemorates the nurses at their funerals and memorials.

“I was inspired by a video of an honor guard in Arizona,” RGV Nurse Honor Guard President Dalia de Luna recalled. “So, I approached my coworkers and showed them the video and I wanted to start one here, and that's how we started."

For years now — at the family's request — the group attend funerals where they perform a tribute ceremony.

And it's a duty these nurses appreciate being a part of.

“Having been in nursing now, celebrating my 54th year in nursing this year, I always wanted to give back in some way,” honor guard member Barbara Disbennett said. “I'm retired now so this is an opportunity for me to continue to give back to the profession, and to the family's that raised nurses who were a part of the profession to let them know they will not be forgotten.”

The Rio Grande Valley Nurse Honor Guard is having a recruitment event on Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m. at Knapp Medical Center, located at 1401 E. 8th St. in Weslaco.

For more information, contact the group at 956-873-1117.

The Rio Grande Valley Nurse Honor Guard, Made in the 956.