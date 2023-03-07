Made in the 956: Taco Ole in Mission celebrates 50th anniversary

The Rio Grande Valley is filled with a lot of amazing Mexican restaurants, but one in the upper Valley is celebrating a very special milestone.

Taco Ole in Mission is turning 50. Family memories line the walls of this restaurant in the upper Valley, nearly 50 years of them.

“It’s a big milestone, I wish they were here to see it.” Priscilla Bazan said.

She’s talking about her parents, Elias and Delia. They opened Taco Ole in Mission 50 years ago.

“My parents started in McAllen first, with some family members," Priscilla said.

“In the McAllen restaurant, it was called Okie Frijole. But in 1973, they found a location here in Mission, and they decided to venture off for themselves and make their own restaurant named Taco Ole.” Steve Bazan said.

It's a familiar name that Valley residents have been eating up for years.

Christina Pacheco is a customer who said she has been coming to Taco Ole for 50 years.

"It’s been a family tradition. I used to come here with my kids, and now my kids come with their kids," Pacheco said. "And my daughter moved to Indiana, so every time she comes to the Valley, she says leave one day open for Taco Ole, so we do it. So we’re back for the enchiladas.”

Even through a global pandemic, Taco Ole made it through.

“It was tough at first, but luckily we have a good drive-thru business, and the community just came out in droves ordering their food to go," Steve Bazan said. "We had lines all the way around half a mile long, we were very blessed."

We’ll eat to that. Here’s to another 50 years. Taco ole in mission — Made in the 956.