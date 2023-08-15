Made In The 956: TDK For Her

Getting ready with confidence from head to toe, that's what TDK is all about.

It's a men's store and barber-shop at La Plaza Mall in McAllen.

Now, they've expanded TDK For Her.

"So with TDK For Her, it's pretty much a department of our company. It's to cater and to empower women," Luis Arambula said. "There are three ways that we instill confidence: our culture, our product and services."

The store's been doing just that since they opened their doors on Black Friday last year. Their main focus, women's sneakers.

"Our products are very exclusive sneakers, which is a big part of the culture," Armabula said.

Luis says there are sneakers that are more than just a bestseller.

"Definitely the triple pink. The Triple P Dunk has been nicknamed the Barbie Dunk," Arambula said.

You guessed it, the Barbie movie only helped these shoes fly off store shelves.

"Well, Barbie has pretty much made a mascot within that shoe for us. So it's pretty much a staple for our store. It's been a staple before the Barbie movie, and it just continues to grow and become more of a symbol in a certain sense," Arambula said. "Yes, you can go to Finish Line, you can go to Foot Locker, you can do a different foot store, but you're not going to see the exclusivity you find here."

While the world of sneakers might seem like a male-dominated space, that culture Arambula is talking about is for everyone.

"So we wanted to change the perspective of that right, it's not just for men. It's part of the culture. So the culture is the people, the culture is everyone," Arambula said. "Bringing in this store, it's kind of uniting the men and female into the culture. Just in a different way."

And that culture is sticking around and spreading beyond the Valley.

"We do plan to expand. We are gonna start in Texas because we're a Texas-based company," Arambula said. "So TDK was founded in Laredo, which is still part of the Valley. So we have a lot of love for the Valley. We are the Valley, and we're bringing the Valley to the world."

TDK For Her, Made In The 956.