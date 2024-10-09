Made in the 956: Valley natives Grupo Frontera share success story

Grupo Frontera has quickly become one of the biggest groups in the music industry, and their story started in the Rio Grande Valley.

They're homegrown and have become a household name.

The band hit the road with their Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada tour over the summer, and it ended at home at the Bert Ogden Arena.

Six guys from the Valley formed a band that is taking the world by storm. Their hit songs are making an impact in the music industry, and they have more than 32 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The band took off in 2022 after their cover of Morat's 'No Se Va,' since then they have worked with artists like Bad Bunny and Grupo Firme.

They've also been working closely with Valley native and Grammy Award songwriter Edgar Barrera. He reached out to one of the band members and together have made #1 hits across the music charts.

"I've been looking for someone to work with from the Valley, because I'm from there, I want to do something locally, and we're like yeah dude what's your idea, the first idea was El Amor De Su Vida," band member Julian Pena said.

They held onto that song for some time so that they could work with Carin Leon on the song 'Que Vuelvas'; both became instant hits.

Barrera has also worked with artists like Karol G, Shakira and Maluma. The boys say they never know which song might take off.

This type of success doesn't just come overnight. It takes a lot of hard work to be number one.

"It's just working, working, working, releasing songs when something good happens," Pena said.

Grupo Frontera says they are working on new songs and material, but after the last of their concerts in the U.S., they're taking a break to spend time with family before they go back on tour in Mexico.

Grupo Frontera is proudly made in the 956.