Made in the 956: Valley singer to perform at Harlingen's Rio Fest

It's a special homecoming for one Valley singer-songwriter.

Alex Coba is from Harlingen and this week, he's coming home to perform at the re-vamped Rio Fest.

Coba has been doing music ever since he can remember.

For more Made in the 956 stories, click here.

"It started out as a kid in the Valley, church, my mom — she was the choir leader at our church there in La Feria," Coba said. "Piano lessons at a really young age and picking up the guitar in junior high."

His love and skill grew over the years. But it wasn't until 2017 that things really took off.

"I started touring as a singer/songwriter, meeting with a lot of published songwriters, working on the craft," Coba said. "Going to Nashville a couple of times a year, meeting with different publishers and kind of figuring out that game and attending all the big-time organizations, type of conventions and invitational and festivals and it kind of just keeps moving from there."

And moving it has. Alex continues to make a name for himself in the music scene. His latest move is bringing him back home. After a 14-year hiatus, Harlingen's Rio Fest is back.

"It's really cool to be honest," Coba said. "Growing up in Harlingen, Rio Fest was the thing. You know, every year we're gonna go. And of course when you're in elementary school, all of your art projects and if you're in the choir you get invited to perform. It was a really cool experience as a kid. But when I was asked to come and saw the lineup, I was really honored that I was asked, and I'm proud of the city of Harlingen for bringing it back and bringing the arts back to the community."

"It's a little more nerve-racking to come home and play," Coba continued. "I can go to different parts of the state or country and perform in front of a bunch of people I don't know but I do know on that stage when I look out I'm going to recognize a lot of people."

Before that performance, you can check out Alex's music on his website https://alexcoba.com/

"I'm extremely proud of the city of Harlingen," Coba said. "I'm proud to be from the city of Harlingen, and when they put these things on, I think it allows the community, especially kids to see that you can create art and you can make a career out of it."

Alex Coba: Made in the 956.

Rio Fest is happening Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Harlingen baseball field.

Coba will be performing Saturday from 2:30- 4 p.m.

For ticket information, visit https://harlingenriofest.com/