Magic Valley Electric Co-op offering guide to save energy during the summer

With more hot weather in the forecast for the summer months, most people will have their A/C running.

According to Magic Valley Electric Cooperative, the summer months are when electricity usage increases due to more people at home.

MVEC has a guide with 101 ways to save energy available on their website.

Among the tips being offered are using LED lightbulbs, sealing any gaps around windows and doors to prevent cool air from escaping, and setting your thermostat to 78 degrees when you’re not home.