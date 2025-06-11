Major gas leak reported in Brownsville
The Brownsville Police Department posted on Facebook a major gas leak on the 4400 block of East 14th Street.
Police said gas services crews are on scene, actively working to resolve the issue.
As a safety precaution, traffic is being redirected onto Security Drive and Boca Chica Boulevard until further notice. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
