Major slowdown on the expressway in Weslaco
Expect travel delays if you’re traveling on the westbound lanes of the expressway in Weslaco.
Sky 5 cameras show an accident is causing a major traffic slowdown near West Drive due to an accident.
The KRGV First Warn 5 Weather Team is advising the public to expect travel delays in the area for the next 30 minutes to an hour.
Channel 5 News reached out to the Weslaco Police Department for details of the accident. Check back for updates.
