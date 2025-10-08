x

Major slowdown on the expressway in Weslaco

5 hours 56 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, October 08 2025 Oct 8, 2025 October 08, 2025 1:37 PM October 08, 2025 in News - Local
KRGV Weather photo

Expect travel delays if you’re traveling on the westbound lanes of the expressway in Weslaco. 

Sky 5 cameras show an accident is causing a major traffic slowdown near West Drive due to an accident.

The KRGV First Warn 5 Weather Team is advising the public to expect travel delays in the area for the next 30 minutes to an hour.  

Channel 5 News reached out to the Weslaco Police Department for details of the accident. Check back for updates.

