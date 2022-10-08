Major water leak in San Benito under repair

Work to repair a major water leak in San Benito is expected to continue through Monday, according to the city.

The water leak on Business 77 near Dick Dowling is affecting a large area, according to a Saturday social media post from the city of San Benito.

Although there is water in the area, the pressure may be low.

Repairs are expected to go into Monday, October 10. Water service may be interrupted to some areas after 10 a.m. on that day.