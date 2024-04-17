Make A Wish RGV celebrating World Wish Month
The Rio Grande Valley chapter of the Make A Wish foundation is holding multiple events this month to help make wishes come true.
Among these events is a golf tournament at Top Golf in Pharr, set for World Wish Day on Monday, April 29.
More information on this and other events is available online.
Watch the video above for the full story.
