Make A Wish RGV celebrating World Wish Month

3 hours 35 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, April 17 2024 Apr 17, 2024 April 17, 2024 4:08 PM April 17, 2024 in News - Local
By: Dina Herrera-Garza

The Rio Grande Valley chapter of the Make A Wish foundation is holding multiple events this month to help make wishes come true.

Among these events is a golf tournament at Top Golf in Pharr, set for World Wish Day on Monday, April 29.

More information on this and other events is available online.

