Make-A-Wish RGV helping critically ill children with the help from the community
Make-A-Wish is an organization making dreams come true for children who are critically ill.
President and CEO of Make-A-Wish RGV Becky Gearhart speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about all the upcoming events they are having. Proceeds from those events go back to making wishes come true for kids.
The next upcoming events are the Walk For Wishes and Wine For Wishes; both are happening in September.
For more information on those events and how to get involved, visit wish.org/rgv.
