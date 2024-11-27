Make-A-Wish RGV to hold second annual fun run in Cameron County
Make-A-Wish Rio Grande Valley is getting ready to hold their annual Wish Upon A Star 5K Race and 1K Fun Run.
President and CEO of Make-A-Wish RGV Becky Gearhart sits down with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza to give all the details on how these events help make wishes come true for a sick child.
The second annual Wish Upon A Star 5K is scheduled for Saturday, December 7 at Rancho Viejo. For more information, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Make-A-Wish RGV to hold second annual fun run in Cameron County
-
McAllen Fire Department offers safety tips when frying a turkey
-
McAllen city officials hold annual turkey meal giveaway
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Understanding breast cancer and how it develops
-
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s