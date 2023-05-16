Man accused in deaths of three women at South Padre Island found not guilty

A jury handed down a not guilty verdict for a man accused of killing three women in South Padre Island.

The shootings happened back in August 2021 at the Suites at Sunchase Hotel and Condos.

Yordi Bartholemy pleaded not guilty, claiming self-defense. The jury agreed with that plea on Friday.

The Cameron County District Attorney released a statement saying that he strongly disagreed with the verdict.

Read the full statement below:

"A 25-year-old able-bodied athlete kills 3 unarmed women by point-blank shooting each one in the head, comes into court and claims self-defense. The jury believes him and finds him not guilty. I respectfully strongly disagree with their verdict."