Man accused of killing ex-wife back in court

A McAllen man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife was back in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Richard Ford is accused of killing 37-year-old Melissa Banda last August after he allegedly forced her into a car from her home in McAllen. Authorities found her body in rural Hidalgo County.

During the pre-trial hearing, Ford’s attorneys asked for more time to go through evidence as one lab report is pending, court records show.

The judge granted that request and set the next pre-trial hearing for June 30. The state will also announce at that hearing whether or not they’ll pursue the death penalty in this case.

Ford remains in custody on a $4.5 million bond, jail records showed.