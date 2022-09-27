Man accused of killing two kittens charged with animal cruelty in Cameron County

A man accused of killing two kittens has been charged with animal cruelty, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on Sept. 5, they responded to a home on the 9000 block of Conejos Drive in Brownsville regarding a verbal disturbance.

The mother of Eulalio Medrano, 22, reported that she had gotten into a verbal altercation with her son and suspected he was under the influence of narcotics.

After a search of the house, Medrano was not located.

While searching, deputies found two dead kittens. Medrano’s sister told deputies that she could hear the kittens cry and in pain while Medrano was inside the house.

Days later, Medrano’s mother accused him of causing $285 worth of damages to the home during another incident.

An arrest warrant was issued for Medrano for two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals and one count of criminal mischief.

Medrano was arrested without incident on Sunday.