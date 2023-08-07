Man accused of nightclub beating death 23 years ago scheduled to be arraigned

A man accused of beating someone to death at a Pharr nightclub is set to be arraigned later this month.

Rigoberto Resendez, 48, was initially set to go before a judge Monday morning.

Resendez is a Mexican national who was on the run for 23 years. He was arrested in May trying to enter the U.S. through the Hidalgo Port of Entry.

Resendez was wanted in connection with the beating to death of a man at the Players Club near Donna. The death happened in 2000 and authorities say Resendez admitted to his involvement in the murder.

A second man, Juan Antonio Ramirez, was previously charged in the same murder, but he was found not guilty in 2005.

Resendez's arraignment is scheduled for August 28.