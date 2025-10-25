Man arraigned in connection with body found near Harlingen Watermill Express

Emilio Medrano mugshot (Courtesy of the Harlingen Police Department)

The man arrested in connection with a body found by a Watermill Express in Harlingen has been arraigned.

Emilio Medrano was arraigned on Saturday and charged with collision involving personal injury or death. His bond was set at $75,000, according to a news release.

The body of 32-year-old Stephen Miguel Guajardo was found at the 1500 block of North 77 Sunshine Strip, according to police. It was previously reported there did not appear to be signs of foul play.

The Harlingen Police Department received reports of a dead person near the Watermill Express. Upon arrival, officers discovered Guarjardo lying in a grassy area between two buildings, according to the news release.

The news release said after an extensive investigation, following multiple leads and gathering evidence, Medrano was taken into custody on Friday.