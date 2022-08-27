x

Man arrested, accused in connection with string of beer thefts, Donna police say

3 hours 8 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, August 27 2022 Aug 27, 2022 August 27, 2022 3:12 PM August 27, 2022 in News - Local

A 36-year-old man is behind bars after police said he was responsible for at least six beers runs at a local Stripes convenience store. 

Jesus Castillo Jr. was booked to the Hidalgo County Jail Friday on charges of theft and evading arrest and employees at a Stripes store told police he had stolen three cases of beer, according to a news release from the Donna Police Department.

Castillo Jr. was located nearby and fled to a motel located on the 2300 block of Hooks Avenue, hiding in a vehicle, the news release stated.

“It is believed that Castillo is responsible for at least six beer runs at a local Stripes,” police said in the news release.

Castillo Jr. had his bond set at $40,000.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days