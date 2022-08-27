Man arrested, accused in connection with string of beer thefts, Donna police say

A 36-year-old man is behind bars after police said he was responsible for at least six beers runs at a local Stripes convenience store.

Jesus Castillo Jr. was booked to the Hidalgo County Jail Friday on charges of theft and evading arrest and employees at a Stripes store told police he had stolen three cases of beer, according to a news release from the Donna Police Department.

Castillo Jr. was located nearby and fled to a motel located on the 2300 block of Hooks Avenue, hiding in a vehicle, the news release stated.

“It is believed that Castillo is responsible for at least six beer runs at a local Stripes,” police said in the news release.

Castillo Jr. had his bond set at $40,000.