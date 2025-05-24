Man arrested after allegedly stabbing girlfriend during argument, Edinburg police say

Eduardo Moralez. Photo credit: Edinbirg Police Department

A 48-year-old man is in custody after stabbing his girlfriend during an argument, according to the Edinburg Police Department.

The couple had been drinking and using narcotics prior to the incident, according to a news release.

Eduardo Moralez was taken into custody without incident on Saturday.

According to the news release, Edinburg police officers responded to a local hospital Saturday at around 3 a.m. where a woman reported she had been stabbed in the leg by her boyfriend, identified as Moralez.

The stabbing occurred at a residence on the 2500 block of Ocotillo Avenue, and the victim stated both had been drinking and using narcotics prior to the incident, the release added.

Moralez was located and is expected to be arraigned in connection with the stabbing on Sunday.

The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.