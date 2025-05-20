Man arrested after Brownsville police find puppies inside hot car

A 36-year-old man was charged with animal cruelty after two distressed puppies were found in his vehicle on Saturday, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Bond for Jose Alberto Rivas was set at $6,000.

Rivas was arrested on May 17 after Brownsville police officers responded to reports of two puppies inside a vehicle shortly after 2 p.m. near the area of E. Saint Francis and Sam Perl Boulevard, according to a news release.

The car lacked proper ventilation, and the puppies were “visibly distressed and panting heavily, showing clear signs of heat exhaustion,” the release added.

Officers removed the puppies from the vehicle and placed them in their patrol unit, and provided them water to cool them down safely.

Rivas was charged the following day, and cited by the city’s animal services.

“Leaving pets in vehicles, especially in high temperatures, can have deadly consequences,” Brownsville police added in the release. “The Brownsville Police Department urges all community members to remain vigilant and immediately report any signs of animal cruelty or neglect.”

The release added that the puppies are in the custody of the Brownsville Animal Services.