Man arrested after shooting at family members in Brownsville, police say

Brownsville police arrested a man they say pointed a gun at a family member and shot off several rounds.

Orlando Garza was arrested after officers with the Brownsville Police Department responded to the intersection of Shary Avenue and Hayes Street on Monday in reference to shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found Garza who was holding a gun, according to a news release.

“While investigating the incident it was found that Garza had pointed the gun to a family member and shot off several rounds,” the news release stated. “Garza did not strike anyone as he fired the shotgun.”

Garza was detained without incident and caused damage to the property as he was discharging the shot gun, police said. He was charged with deadly conduct, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and criminal mischief.